Have you ever wondered how McDonald's burgers ended up at the local Wagga chain?
One student recently had the opportunity to find out for herself.
23-year-old Charles Sturt University student Rose Luscombe won a $15,000 Young Farmers scholarship that also offered a glimpse into the restaurant giant's food supply chain through a four-week work experience program within McDonald's Supply Chain.
Ms Luscombe is currently in her final year of a Bachelor of Agricultural Business Management, with plans to pursue a career in the beef industry.
The program is designed to help students like her to gain practical, on-the-job skills in the business and agricultural industry.
Although she was at first unsure what to expect, Ms Luscombe said it was a "really exciting opportunity."
Across the four weeks, she gained a glimpse into how various items are brought from the farm to the restaurant, including chicken, beef and fresh produce.
"When I learned about the placement, [I thought] it was really good, because I knew about the physical and practical aspects of agriculture, based on my background, but I didn't know anything about what goes on behind the scenes of the supply chain," she said.
"It was really good getting some physical, practical experience and some networking in the industry, particularly in the supply chain process, because that's what I was really interested in.
"I knew how things got from the paddock to the plate, but I didn't know anything other than that, like what the processes were to get to that stage."
Ms Luscombe said what surprised her the most during the program was how "intensive" the process is.
"As a consumer of Maccas my assumption with no other context is they have an idea for a product, they make that product, it comes out in say a month of that idea being put into action," she said.
"But in reality it really takes years."
While completing her studies, Ms Luscombe is also working at Elders as a Rural Product Merchandiser, and says the experience has been a great help to guide her into a future career.
"The experience from Macca's has been really useful in navigating the industry as a whole," she said.
While Ms Luscombe hopes to eventually narrow her options down to animal health or animal production, she is for now content to leave her options open.
Senior director of McDonald's Australia Supply Chain Thomas Mahony said the company has a long history of supporting the local agricultural industry and investing in the training and development of young people across Australia.
"The Young Farmers Scholarship provides students with an opportunity to gain real world experience working for a large and fast-moving business that serves nearly 2 million customers every day," Mr Mahony said.
"We are proud to play a role in training, developing and mentoring the future leaders of tomorrow and hope the scholarship will help Rose pursue an exciting and rewarding career in the agricultural industry."
McDonald's has partnered with CSU since 2019 and has awarded the Young Farmers Scholarship to six students during this time.
CSU development officer Justin Williams said there is "immense value" in the McDonald's-funded scholarships for the university's agriculture students.
"Not only do these scholarships provide crucial financial support for our students, but they also offer a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience with a large-scale supply chain," Mr Williams said.
"By partnering with McDonald's, our students are exposed to the complexities of a real-world operation and learn how their knowledge and skills can contribute to a successful business."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
