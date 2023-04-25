At the setting of the sun crowds gathered on the lawn of Wagga RSL to remember the fallen.
This year there was a particular focus on the important contribution made by indigenous Australians to defend the nation.
Local Wiradjuri man and veteran Nigel McMullen reflected on the long history of indigenous involvement in the Australian armed forces, from the Boer War to the present day.
During his time with the defence forces, Mr McMullen served in the Australian Army as a corporal in the second cavalry regiment.
Reflecting on the long history of indigenous support for the nation, he recalled Private Walter Parker who fought and died during the Boer War in South Africa at the turn of the twentieth century.
"He never made it home," Mr McMullen said.
"He was one of ten indigenous men to serve in the Boer War and is the first known indigenous soldier to die while serving overseas."
Mr McMullen noted at least 500 indigenous members fought for Australia in WWI, while an estimated 3000 served in WWII.
He also reflected on the courageous example of Thomas Henry 'Buddy' Lea in one of the largest battles fought by Australians during the Vietnam War.
"After two years of national service, on August 18, 1966, Buddy found himself as a section commander patrolling in the 6th Battallion of the Royal Australian Regiment Delta company on a rubber tree plantation in Lon Tan, Vietnam," Mr McMullen said.
"When they came up against the enemy, for three and a half hours in torrential rain and mud, 108 diggers fought against a regiment of 2500 north Vietnamese soldiers.
"Buddy was shot three times while trying to pull a mate to safety, and spent five months in hospital recovering."
There was also a note of sadness as emcee and former Wagga RSL sub-branch vice president Ken May formally stepped back from official duties.
The sunset Anzac Day services began in 2015 and have for the majority of the years since been emceed by Mr May.
RSL sub-branch president Rod Cooper paid tribute as he bowed out.
"Ken May has made an amazing contribution to our sub-branch and to many ceremonies such as this," Mr Marsh said.
Meanwhile, the catafalque party of Wagga-based Australian Air Force cadets from the No. 332 squadron impressed the crowds as they officially wrapped up the city's final Anzac Day service for 2023.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
