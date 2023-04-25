Lanes of a busy suburban Wagga street have been closed following a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Bourke Street and Bruce Street in Tolland about 6.45pm on Tuesday.
A NSW Police spokesperson said a car and a motorcycle were involved in the crash.
The spokesperson said the incident had closed both northbound lanes of Bourke Street.
One southbound lane is also blocked by emergency vehicles.
Paramedics and Fire and Rescue NSW personnel are also on the scene.
The number of people involved in the crash or the extent of their injuries is unknown at this stage.
More to come.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
