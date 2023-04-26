Coming off two big round one wins, South Wagga and Lake Albert will open round two of the Pascoe Cup with a Saturday night blockbuster.
Both on the road last week, Lake Albert handed Tumut a 10-1 loss, while South Wagga went home 6-1 winners over Cootamundra.
Warriors coach Andy Heller said he's expecting a good game on Saturday night.
"For the neutral, it'll be a classic game of football, for me on the sideline, it'll probably be a bit of a different story," Heller said.
With a long and tough pre-season, South Wagga has completely revamped their style coming into the 2023 season.
Their game against Cootamundra was the first time their top side had a full 90-minutes on field together and Heller was pleased with how they implemented their new game plan.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Trialling different styles of play in pre-season games, Heller believes they're on a track for a good season.
"It really came together and it was good, it made all the pre-season games worthwhile, and the hard work from the lads," he said.
"We always started pre-season and having a surprise late start to the season killed momentum a bit, and we really just had to take a break, we also had a large squad that all were vying for a spot, so I think everyone came into round one really understanding the grade or the position they were in."
Watching Lake Albert play trials in pre-season Heller said he is expecting a tough game on Saturday.
Without over-estimating his own team or theirs, he believes his side does have what it takes to get the win.
Now in his fourth year coaching at South Wagga, Heller has only played against the Sharks a handful of times.
"We've worked really hard to change our style and develop our game, but from what I've seen, most clubs try to stick to the same style and add new players," he said.
"Although I'll be wary that might not be the case, I imagine that we'll be up against some passages of play that we're going to have to adapt to.
"When you play a team with the quality of Lake Albert, both in their team and their coaching staff, whether you think you know what they're going to do or not, you still have to be good enough to shut that down and control that game yourself.
"We understand that we're a good enough team."
Around the grounds, Wagga United will have their first game of the year coming up against Young at Rawlings Park, Hanwood and Tumut will meet halfway and join them at Rawlings on Sunday.
Leeton United has another home game, welcoming Cootamundra to MIA Sports Field this week while Tolland hold the bye.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.