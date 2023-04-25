The Daily Advertiser
Mater Dei Catholic College and Kildare Catholic College will go head-to-head in round one of the Carroll Cup tomorrow night

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
April 25 2023 - 5:00pm
Mater Dei will open their 2023 Carroll Cup campaign against Kildare while TRAC will face off against Wagga High. Picture by Les Smith
Mater Dei will open their 2023 Carroll Cup campaign against Kildare while TRAC will face off against Wagga High. Picture by Les Smith

A grand final rematch between Mater Dei Catholic College and Kildare Catholic College will kick-start the Carroll Cup for 2023.

