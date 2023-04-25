MARRAR coach Cal Gardner concedes the pressure is starting to build ahead of Saturday's showdown with East Wagga-Kooringal.
The Bombers have started the year with one win and two losses and sit outside the top five heading into the trip to Gumly Oval to take on the undefeated Hawks.
Gardner admitted he was 'proud' of his team's efforts despite not getting the all-important four points in last Saturday's ANZAC Challenge, where the Bombers went down to The Rock-Yerong Creek by one point.
But it doesn't help their position much heading into the game against EWK on Saturday, with Gardner acknowledging the need to start banking more wins.
"Yeah I guess when you are sitting one (win) and two (losses) to start the season it does start to build that pressure when you look at the ladder," Gardner said.
"But in saying that, and it's not just myself but the other coaches as well, we're happy with the footy we're producing.
"We've just got to trust ourselves and trust the system we've built and attack Saturday and get ready to hopefully take the four points."
Having already lost to Northern Jets and TRYC, as well as beating Barellan by three points and now facing EWK, Gardner said it was just the tough start to the year he wanted.
"Really, that's how you'd like to start the season, playing in those big games, you get a true test as to where you're at and you have a look at the benchmark of the competition as well," he said.
"It's been a tough start but I think that's a positive thing I think."
Not only will Marrar be without Jordan Hedington this weekend, small forward Toby Lawler is also unavailable for the clash.
Cane Graetz and Riley Bradshaw are both back available after missing the loss to TRYC.
Gardner said there were positives to take out of the loss to the Magpies.
"We didn't get the four points, which is what we went there to get," he said.
"But that doesn't really tell the full tale of what we look at. We look at how we moved the footy and the way we go about it and for our young group to step up to the big occasion, I was really proud of all of the boys."
Gardner lamented missed opportunities but expects his Marrar team will be better for the experience.
"I think we just didn't take a few opportunities that we had," he said.
"But I think playing together a bit more, getting a bit more experience in first grade for certain players, we'll be becoming more and more competent to step up in those situations."
