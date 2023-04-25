The life-and-death battles of soldiers on the front line and the oft-forgotten sacrifices made by their loved ones back home have been acknowledged at moving Anzac Day services.
Tens of thousands of people gathered to pay their respects and mark significant milestones during commemorations across the Riverina on Tuesday, including huge turnouts at Wagga's dawn service and the traditional march.
Wagga Legacy - which hosted the early-morning service - is this year celebrating a century of Legacy Australia supporting veterans' families, while the city's Vietnam vets led the march down Baylis Street as they marked 50 years since Australia's withdrawal from the controversial war.
MORE ANZAC DAY 2023 COVERAGE:
