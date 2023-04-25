Wagga has turned out in force to support active service personnel and veterans on what a number of observers described as the biggest Anzac Day turnout in years.
The parade and services have been comparatively modest events over the past few years - interrupted, like many civic events, by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, thousands were drawn to the dawn service, and thousands more to observe the march down Baylis Street and formalities in the Victory Memorial Gardens.
RAAF veteran Jack Peterson, a former aircraft electrician, completed his apprenticeship at Forest Hill.
Mr Peterson's medals honour services through Malaysia and Indonesia, and Australia, but he said his greatest challenge was the three months he spent in the UK.
"In three months, I got very fat," he said.
"You wouldn't believe how many Brits wanted to have a beer with an Aussie.
"It was a bloody battle, I tell you - having to have a drink with every pom in England."
Now retired, health issues prevented him from marching in Tuesday's parade.
Mr Peterson said it was an important event, and he was glad to have a good place to watch this year.
Mr Peterson's wife Carmel expanded on his service, saying being married to a military man had it's own challenges, logistically, and danger.
His service in Malaysia during the Konfrontasi was particularly challenging, she said.
"You were always on alert - you never knew when you were going to have to pack up and take the kids," she said.
"Jack was doing night guard duty, and it was hard, not knowing.
"we always had a bag packed, because we were told that as soon as we got a knock on the door, that was it - we had to leave immediately."
Mr Peterson and his family agreed this was one of the best Anzac Day turnouts they'd seen in Wagga.
Warrant officer class two Kim Grey, who has served in the army for over 21 years, was also on the sidelines this year.
She said the commemoration was important to her, and everyone else who has served with the Australian armed forces.
"I think it's really important we come out and show our respects to the fallen soldiers from the past. They gave a lot for our freedoms in Australia.
"It's really good to see so many people from the community coming out to support that as well - like it's something that is really worth it.
"It's just a special day for the community to show thanks for the people who have served."
Miss Grey's medals are largely a tribute to her humanitarian efforts overseas, and in Australia.
"My proudest medal is the Commendation for Brave Conduct. I achieved that for the Bundaberg flood in 2013," she said.
The march down Baylis Street was completed with military efficiency, with light transports carrying older veterans while others walked, and the greyest among them still marching with perfect posture.
Thousands gathered to watch veterans, local dignitaries, and representatives from local schools lay wreaths to honour fallen service personnel at Victory Memorial Gardens.
Wagga RSL sub-branch president Rod Cooper gave an emotional address at the morning's commemorative service, thanking people for showing up in such numbers to support veterans.
"The reception we received when we marched down Baylis Street today was humbling, and moving," he said.
"By coming together today, we show our shared understanding of why history matters, and by coming together today, we show our shared appreciation for all those who've served to keep us safe.
"If we forget, we dishonour what so many servicemen and women have given us."
Riverina MP Michael McCormack gave an impassioned speech, asking the audience to remember wars and military service that are often left out of the national narrative.
Mr McCormack thanked Uncle Hewitt Whyman for his service, and former Prime Minister Bob Hawke for his recognition of Vietnam veterans.
"I spent last Saturday afternoon with Hewitt. He served in the Vietnam War, and there was not that gratitude, or that thanks," he said.
"To our Vietnam veterans who led our march today - thank you, on behalf of the city, on behalf of the nation.
"We shouldn't have to leave it to April 25 or November 11 to say thank you. We should have that gratitude each and every day to our military ... particularly in this military city, Wagga Wagga."
All the while, the refrain "lest we forget" punctuated the speeches - the yearly ritual assuring defence personnel and veterans their services will be remembered in this military city.
