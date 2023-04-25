The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, April 26

April 26 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters: Cars must give way to pedestrians, always
Letters: Cars must give way to pedestrians, always

CARS GIVE WAY TO PEDESTRIANS

I'm unsure of what qualifications Bruce Harper brings to the "Fuel for Thought" column.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.