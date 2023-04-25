A night of dancing around fire pits in your best frocks is what you can expect from the up-and-coming fourth annual Collingullie charity Black Tie Ball.
Collingullie Black Tie Ball event organiser Vicky Lisle said it is an event like nothing you would see in Wagga - attracting crowds from as far as Melbourne, Sydney and Newcastle.
"This year is our fourth annual ball. We started it five years ago," Mrs Lisle said.
"There hadn't been a formal black tie ball at the Collingullie Soldiers Memorial Hall for about 25 years and a lot of the locals were initially quite sceptical, they thought balls were a thing of the past."
Determined to bring the old-school style ball back to town, Mrs Lisle and her husband Shane poured blood, sweat and tears into getting the charity event up and running.
The ball raises funds for Kidney Health Australia, which the pair support annually through their participation in the Kidney Kar Rally.
"We have about 100 people attend every year, we have a maximum of 120 tickets because that is about how many we are able to seat and we have Michelle Seymour do the catering for us," Mrs Lisle said.
"We have the band Wobbly Boot play an amazing set every year for us.
"We get a liquor licence and have a full bar and we have guest speakers - we have one coming this year from Queensland from Kidney Health Australia Headquarters."
There is also a charity auction run on the night, as well as a raffle draw.
"It's nice for a small community like this - we don't have the opportunity to do a lot of things like this," Mrs Lisle said.
"People are able to frock up and it's amazing to see the effort people do make.
"It's always been successful - it's a lot of work but it's always worth it."
Businesses and individuals looking to support the cause are being encouraged to jump on board, with all proceeds from the event going to Kidney Health Australia to help run their Kidney Kids Camps.
"Kidney Kids Camps enables kids with kidney disease to be a normal kids for four days," Mrs Lisle said.
"They get to take a sibling with them and engage in normal activities."
Once all the formalities are done and dusted, Mrs Lisle said attendees dance the night away with fire pits out the back and plenty of entertainment.
The Black Tie Ball will be held at the Collingullie Soldiers Memorial Hall on Saturday, May 13 from 6pm.
Tickets to the event can be purchased online at; https://www.trybooking.com/CGYTV.
