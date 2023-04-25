The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
What's on

Collingullie to host fourth annual charity Black Tie Ball for Kidney Health Australia

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
April 25 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Collingullie annual charity Black Tie Ball organisers Shane and Vicky Lisle. Picture by Taylor Dodge
Collingullie annual charity Black Tie Ball organisers Shane and Vicky Lisle. Picture by Taylor Dodge

A night of dancing around fire pits in your best frocks is what you can expect from the up-and-coming fourth annual Collingullie charity Black Tie Ball.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.