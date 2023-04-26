The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Group one-winning jockey Tyler Schiller pays tribute to late Jerilderie trainer Phil Sweeney

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated April 26 2023 - 1:23pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The late Phil Sweeney with this year's Carrathool Cup he won with Bezazzalled. Picture by Allan Wilson
The late Phil Sweeney with this year's Carrathool Cup he won with Bezazzalled. Picture by Allan Wilson

GROUP one-winning jockey Tyler Schiller has paid tribute to the late Phil Sweeney for helping him get to where he is today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.