Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong look set to be boosted by the return of four premiership players for their important clash against Wagga Tigers on Saturday.
Ben Walsh, Kai Watts and Zac Burhop should all return after missing the loss to Griffith through unavailability while forward Jack McCaig is likely to play his first game of the year.
The return of the quartet is a timely one as the Lions look to bounce back after a heavy loss at home to the Swans.
GGGM coach Sam Martyn said his side took a lot out of the contest and admitted they were beaten by the far better outfit on the day.
"It was a disappointing result on Saturday," Martyn said.
"But the positive is that it is only round two and if you are going to have a performance like that you'd rather it earlier in the season where you can identify the areas of improvement and fix them quite quickly.
"From my perspective Griffith were just a far better outfit on the day and they beat us pretty comprehensively at clearances and stoppages.
"But also once they got the ball on the outside their runners got to work and they had some really good patches of play where they got it inside their 50 and our defenders were then quite vulnerable.
"They were a fantastic unit and you can see they are going to be one of the leading contenders for the premiership this year."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Although going into quarter time down by six goals, Martyn believed that the Lions were the better side early against the Swans however failed to convert their dominance into points on the scoreboard.
"I thought in the first 10 minutes we owned the play, but we just didn't convert our opportunities," he said.
"They then sort of got a turnover in their defensive 50 and then transitioned it up the ground and it translated into a goal.
"We sort of rued missing our opportunities early in that first quarter and once they got that first goal it was like they smelt blood in the water."
While unable to take a whole of positives out of the loss, Martyn was excited about the performance from Tom Banuelos who played his first game for the Lions on Saturday.
"Tommy was phenomenal," he said.
"There was definitely three players that really stood up for us and they could probably walk away with their heads held high and say that they had a crack.
"Tommy was definitely one of them and when he went on ball he was like a midfielder for us.
"I didn't realise how agile and quick he was, but he also possesses all those traits of a tall player with his contested marking and very accurate kick for goal."
Martyn also stated that there would be no massive changes made and he was hopeful that some continuity and stability over the next couple of weeks would see the Lions return to the brand of football that we are used to seeing them play.
"It's round two and there's going to be kinks that you have got to iron out and I guess the consistency of our team has changed dramatically each week," he said.
"I think we had five changes to our round one team and we back the players that we play to equip themselves well enough to play first grade footy, so there's no excuses from a personal perspective.
"However this week hopefully we get some continuity, we will probably get five players back into our team and hopefully it can settle from there."
