The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong look set to be boosted by the return of Ben Walsh, Kai Watts, Zac Burhop and Jack McCaig for their trip to Robertson Oval on Saturday

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated April 25 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GGGM coach Sam Martyn is hopeful that some continuity and stability will see his side return to their best football over the next few weeks. Picture by Les Smith
GGGM coach Sam Martyn is hopeful that some continuity and stability will see his side return to their best football over the next few weeks. Picture by Les Smith

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong look set to be boosted by the return of four premiership players for their important clash against Wagga Tigers on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.