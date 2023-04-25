A man has faced court accused of assaulting two men at a Riverina home, leaving one of them fighting for their life in a Sydney hospital.
About 8.15pm on Saturday officers from the Murrumbidgee Police District were called to a residence on Cudgel Street in Yanco, following reports two men had been assaulted.
On arrival, police found a 36-year-old man and a 55-year-old man with several injuries to their heads, arms, and legs.
The two men were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to Griffith Base Hospital.
The 36-year-old man was later transferred to Sydney's St George Hospital in a critical condition.
Police launched an investigation into the incident.
Following extensive inquiries, investigators arrested a 30-year-old man in Leeton about 6.20pm on Sunday.
The man was taken to Leeton police station and charged with several assault offences, including reckless wounding.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
