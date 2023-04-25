The Daily Advertiser
Man charged after two men found with multiple injuries at Yanco home

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated April 25 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 12:30pm
A man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted two men, one of whom remains in a critical condition.
A man has faced court accused of assaulting two men at a Riverina home, leaving one of them fighting for their life in a Sydney hospital.

