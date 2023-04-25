The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wagga locals placed their bets on Anzac Day during Two-up tournaments

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated April 25 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga local Ashley Elsley is no stranger to the sacred game Two-ups hosted once a year on Anzac Day at Kooringal Hotel. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga local Ashley Elsley is no stranger to the sacred game Two-ups hosted once a year on Anzac Day at Kooringal Hotel. Picture by Madeline Begley

After the Anzac Day march, the pilgrimage to the pub begins.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.