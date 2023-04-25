After the Anzac Day march, the pilgrimage to the pub begins.
There, the shouts of "come in, spinner" can be heard and punters headed to Wagga's hotels in large numbers on Tuesday to play two-up - the sacred game only made legal in NSW three days a year.
The traditional gambling game involves a designated "spinner" throwing coins into the air, with onlookers placing bets on whether they will land heads or tails up.
It is a game that was played by servicemen and women as they had limited supplies to keep themselves occupied during the rare quiet moments while deployed during World War I.
On every other day, two-up is illegal, but in NSW people are given a free pass on Anzac Day, VP Day and Remembrance Day to play in commemoration of those who served our country.
Crowds flocked to the William Farrer Hotel, Romano's Hotel, Tolland Hotel and the Kooringal Hotel on Tuesday to try their luck at playing the game - with some walking away winners, and others leaving with less cash in their hands than they came with.
Wagga's Ashley Elsley was among the huge crowd that turned up to the Kooringal Hotel for the popular event, with cash in hand and ready to go, but it wasn't her first rodeo.
"I come here every year for two-up," she said.
"It's lovely, it's a good day."
Self-proclaimed Kooringal girl Ange Peisley was another familiar face among the crowd.
Ms Peisley is a regular Kooringal Hotel two-up player and a fan of her local watering hole.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"[I've come to the Kooringal Hotel] every year for the last 25 years that I can remember," she said.
"I love it. I'm a Kooringal girl and I love supporting the Kooringal Hotel, I came to two-up every year and I'm here every Saturday for a beer."
"Hannah - the manager - she's doing a great job and looks after all of the locals."
Ms Peisley's good spirits paid off in winning bids.
"I'm actually up [in bids], touch wood," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.