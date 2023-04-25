Still on the hunt for their first win, Wagga Scorchers have finally found their playing style.
Four rounds into the Capital League one season, play is starting to settle for the newcomers.
Coach Patrick O'Donnell said the side has been trying to find a play style that suits them over the past month and believes they found it in this week's 3-0 loss against Western District.
Playing with a buddy-system, O'Donnell said the side had much better flow and trust in each other.
"We tried a different style of play, the boys clicked together, and we played more of a buddy system, being close to each other and being there for each other a bit more," O'Donnell said.
"When the boys received the ball, they could just look up and their mate was there ready to receive the pass.
"We were closer in connections and our passing overall was better."
O'Donnell said players came from the field pleased with how the new style worked.
"We're definitely going to stay to that, it seemed to work and everyone came off pleased with the way we played," he said.
"We know things aren't going to happen straight away and it might take some time to get some good results but if we keep building the way we are, the results will come."
The team features players from across local league clubs playing together for the first time.
O'Donnell said they knew it would take time for players to adjust to the new competition and teammates.
Despite any teething issues, he's satisfied with how far the team has come since their first game together.
"We've been trying to get the best style for us and how we can play moving forward," he said.
"It's taken a couple of weeks to find something we're all comfortable with.
"There's definitely been improvement overall and when everyone's coming off saying they actually enjoyed the game at a higher level, that's showing we're actually holding our own against the higher competition."
Keeping a high-level mentality for the full duration of the game has been a sore point for the Scorchers, but O'Donnell said it had improved this week.
Attributing the mentality shift in part to finding a playing style that worked for them, the playing group also engaged in open discussions to "brush out any cobwebs" during their Thursday night training.
Back on the highway to Canberra this weekend, Scorchers will play United before finally having another home game the following week.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
