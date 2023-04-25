MARRAR footballer Jordan Hedington will miss half the season after suffering a broken jaw.
Hedington was the victim of an assault in Canberra on Saturday night and is now set to miss the next two months of football.
The assault saw the offender charged and will appear in ACT court next month.
Hedington hopes to be back in six to eight weeks.
Marrar coach Cal Gardner said the club's thoughts were with Hedington.
"It was disappointing news to wake up to on Sunday morning," Gardner said.
"Obviously unfortunate for him, he's going to have a tough couple of weeks ahead of him but from a football perspective, he's certainly going to be a massive loss. Not just what he can do with the footy but what he can do without it.
"He's been in good form but he's been in good form pretty much since the day he came to our club last year. He's taken his form from last year straight into this year. He's a good leader on-field as well."
MORE SPORT NEWS
The loss of Hedington comes at a bad time for the Bombers after they also lost experienced key forward Brad Turner last week with a potentially season-ending knee injury.
Hedington has been among the Bombers' best in all three of their games this year and won the Nitschke-Schmidt Medal for best-on-ground in Marrar's grand final victory last September.
The 24-year-old has played 13 games for Marrar and been named in their best on 11 occasions.
While still playing predominantly across half-back, Hedington has spent more time in the midfield this season and made a big impact when doing so.
Gardner said the loss of Hedington simply provides an opportunity for another Bombers player to step up.
"It's two players that you don't want to be losing at this stage of the year but like I've said previously, we've got to be good enough to cover injuries and it gives guys a chance to step up," he said.
"We do have a bit of depth there, which is a positive as well."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.