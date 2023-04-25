The Daily Advertiser
Marrar footballer Jordan Hedington will be out for eight weeks with a broken jaw

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated April 25 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 2:30pm
Jordan Hedington with the Nitschke-Schmidt Medal for best-on-ground in last year's Farrer League grand final. Picture by Les Smith
MARRAR footballer Jordan Hedington will miss half the season after suffering a broken jaw.

