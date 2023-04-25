The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Collingullie welcomes crowd to hall for Anzac Day service

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated April 25 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Collingullie resident Lloyd Ollerenshaw with Collingullie Soliders Memorial Hall president Melissa Macaulay and guest speaker sergeant Pauline Hopkins. Picture by Taylor Dodge
Collingullie resident Lloyd Ollerenshaw with Collingullie Soliders Memorial Hall president Melissa Macaulay and guest speaker sergeant Pauline Hopkins. Picture by Taylor Dodge

A small Riverina town commemorated Anzac Day at their local community hub with live music and friendly faces to help pay tribute to those who have served our country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.