A small Riverina town commemorated Anzac Day at their local community hub with live music and friendly faces to help pay tribute to those who have served our country.
A morning service was held at the Collingullie Soldiers Memorial Hall with resident Lloyd Ollerenshaw pulling out his guitar to play a more engaging version of the national anthem.
"I was here last year and I noticed it was a bit lame, people don't know the words and singing to a tape isn't as engaging so I volunteered to help out this year," he said.
Collingullie Soldiers Memorial Hall president Melissa Macaulay addressed the crowd as a speaker and was pleased to see the whole community come together.
"We have regulars who come every year but we seem to have had more this year so I think it's growing again which is great."
For Ms Macaulay, Anzac Day is a day forever etched into her heart and honouring those who have served at war is something she sees as crucial.
"I'm the third generation in Collingullie," she said.
"My father served in WWII and came home and set up his family here, so it's an important part of my life and with him gone now I still participate here and at The Rock in memory of him and to pay tribute to all who have served for us."
The community also welcomed, for the first time, guest speaker Sergeant Pauline Hopkins from Kapooka.
"I was very honoured to be given the opportunity to speak at the Collingullie Anzac Day service and I really enjoyed it," she said.
"It's a lovely community and it really becomes more personal sometimes when you're in a smaller community."
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people.
