A woman has been ordered to repay money she fraudulently applied for and complete community service, avoiding jail after rorting a government program designed to support farmers.
Heidi Barrat, 31, was charged in November with 10 counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception and one count of deal with identity information to commit indictable offence.
Barrat was arrested during a police raid on a home on Ferrier Street at Lockhart on November 24, following an investigation into claims made to Service NSW for Mouse Control Rebate payments.
The NSW government offered what were supposed to be one-off $500 payments under the rebate, intended to help farmers and other residents of country NSW deal with a "mouse plague".
Barrat applied for 120 of them, police alleged.
IN OTHER NEWS
She pleaded guilty and received a two-year intensive correction order in Wagga Local Court on Monday.
Magistrate Rebecca Hosking ordered Barrat to complete 300 hours of community service and pay $60,000 to Service NSW.
She will be required to stay off drugs and alcohol, and participate in treatment programs.
Barrat must also submit to supervision and not commit any further offences while under the intensive corrections order.
Australian Associated Press
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.