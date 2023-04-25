The Daily Advertiser
Heidi Barrat sentenced over $60,000 mouse plague fraud, ordered to repay money

By Jack Gramenz
Updated April 25 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 11:00am
Heidi Barrat fraudulently applied for 120 $500 payments under the Mouse Control Rebate. Picture by NSW Police
A woman has been ordered to repay money she fraudulently applied for and complete community service, avoiding jail after rorting a government program designed to support farmers.

