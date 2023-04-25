The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Collingullie-Glenfield Park are looking to respond strongly this weekend after a disappointing loss at home on Saturday

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated April 25 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Collingullie-GP coach Nick Perryman says his side is looking to respond strongly this weekend against MCUE after a disappointing loss at home over the weekend. Picture by Madeline Begley
Collingullie-GP coach Nick Perryman says his side is looking to respond strongly this weekend against MCUE after a disappointing loss at home over the weekend. Picture by Madeline Begley

Collingullie-Glenfield Park are aiming to bounce back strongly this weekend against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.