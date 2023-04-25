Collingullie-Glenfield Park are aiming to bounce back strongly this weekend against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
After going down by 51-points to Turvey Park on Saturday, Demons coach Nick Perryman confirmed that his side would be looking to make amends against the Goannas.
"Obviously we were a little bit disappointing last week," Perryman said.
"I think a few of the guys are pretty keen to get out there and put forward a better account of themselves this weekend."
Although trailing by nine points at half time, the Bulldogs soon gained ascendancy and kicked 11 goals to two after the main break to run out big winners at Crossroads Oval.
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Perryman wasn't able to pinpoint a particular reason for his side's second half lapse, noting it was a combination of a number of factors.
"I think it was a mixture of a lot of things to be honest," he said.
"I think we got beaten in all areas of the game and we probably didn't give them enough respect as well.
"They just ran over the top of us and it was a bit disappointing, but hopefully we can learn from it and get better."
While they will address the weekend's loss at training this week, Perryman also suggested that a change in mindset and game plan may also be on the cards.
"I thought we were a little bit off with our attitude," he said.
"We are going to try and address that and we might change things up a bit the way we want to play.
"We've got a few days off and then we will have a chat about that on Thursday and hopefully come up with something for Saturday."
The Demons will most likely have to take on the Goannas without captain Matt Klemke after the on-baller left the ground against the Bulldogs with a groin injury.
"We will see how he pulls up," Perryman said.
"But he's probably going to miss a couple."
The warm conditions also didn't seem to help the Demons with Perryman noting that the amount of players suffering cramp would need to be addressed this week.
"There was a lot of cramping which was a bit unfortunate and didn't help us in the second half," he said.
"We need to address that and come up with a few reasons why that was happening.
"That's going to be a must fix for us this weekend."
While not able to take a whole lot of positives out of the loss, Perryman was pleased with the performance of Tom Howard while he thought Zac Burkinshaw and Joe Perryman also had good games.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.