Despite a strong committee and a history spanning more than 100 years, the annual Lockhart Agricultural Show could be facing the end.
It's because the Lockhart Show Society is currently without a president, vice president or secretary, and is struggling to recruit volunteers to take on the leadership roles.
Former president Bill Allitt decided to stand down from the role after three years due to work commitments, and since then no one has put their hand up to replace him.
"We've got a great committee but we just can't seem to get any leaders," he said.
"It's been an ongoing problem and it's very frustrating."
The society currently has more than 100 members, but most lack the time to dedicate to the role or are seniors who would like younger members to step up.
Lockhart Show Young Women competition coordinator Dione Howard said anyone interested in stepping up into a leadership role would be supported by the show committee.
"We just want to see the organisation continue and to do that it ultimately needs people to take on those executive roles," she said.
"But they will be supported by the committee who have done it for a very long time."
From the Lockhart area originally, Dr Howard said getting involved in the show society ignited her passion for encouraging young people in the community.
"I came back to the area and was helping out the show society and learning along the way," she said.
"We'll have to really reassess the future of the show society without people willing to take on those roles."
Held on the fourth Sunday in September, the Lockhart Show often clashes with Henty Machinery Field Days, with stock usually earmarked for the show taken to the nearby town instead.
Before his stint as president, Mr Allitt ran the horses ring at the show for four years. In that time, the president position was also vacant, so he put his hand up.
Now he hopes someone new would take the lead.
"There's nothing wrong with the product, it just needs tweaking here and there and someone to put their stamp on it," he said.
"It's a great organisation and a great opportunity to meet others."
The Lockhart Show Society will hold a public meeting at 7.30pm on Tuesday, May 2, at the Lockhart Ex-Servicemen's Club to "decide the future" of the organisation.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
