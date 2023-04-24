Thousands lined the streets of Wagga this morning for what was one of the biggest turnouts for the city's Anzac Day dawn service.
Legacy Wagga secretary Anthony Paul said it was the most people he had seen come to the service.
"It was the biggest turnout I've seen - just looking from the stage, looking down Morrow Street, they were just as far as you could see," he said.
"People are remembering the sacrifice that people gave for them to live in a good country. It's great that they all turned up, particularly the kids."
IN OTHER NEWS:
This year marks 100 years since Legacy Australia was founded to help care for veterans' families.
Legacy Wagga president Doug Conkey said it first began on the battlefield at Poitiers, France, before the organisation was formed in 1923.
"A digger made a promise to his dying mate that he would look after his mate's missus and the kids," he said.
"Over the past 100 years, Legacy has supported tens of thousands of widows and families."
To mark the anniversary, a torch relay beginning at Poitiers will travel to all 44 Legacy clubs this year, arriving in Wagga in August.
Mr Paul said the organisation still cares for about 360 widows in the Riverina.
"We're not getting the widows and families of the Vietnam veterans and we'll probably get the Iraq ones who have given their health and their lives," he said.
"So it's continuing."
Ex-servicemen Trevor Thomson and his wife Mary have attended Wagga's dawn service since 2012, and said the sacrifices of families was something often forgotten by Australians.
"People often forget about the wives at home, because the wives have to put up with just as much as well," he said.
"If anything, they probably have it worse than what we did because at least we've got our mates - it's one of those things that's normally forgotten."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.