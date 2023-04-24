Yirribee back on market as deal falls over

Fears the long-serving Yirribee Pacing Stud will be lost to the harness racing industry have resurfaced after plans for Jake Stockton to purchase the property fell through.
Stockton has until Monday to vacate the property after establishing himself there in September.
The property was rebranded Wingate Farm in a bid for a new beginning of the leading harness racing breeding centre in the Riverina.
However Stockton will continue to operate under the name at his previous property at Alfredtown.
"We've decided not to go through with purchasing Yirribee," Stockton said.
"We decided we will still be doing the stud but it won't be at Yirribee, instead we will be spending money out on my place."
READ MORE
Stockton still plans to stand stallions at Alfredtown with long-serving Yirribee studmaster Roger Strong set to make the move to the new location.
"It's a better fit and the way the market is at the moment, both horses and real estate, it just didn't work for us," Stockton said.
"It's smarter to stay here and operate out of here."
Stockton had moved some of his mares to Yirribee but was still operating out of two locations.
Yirribee principal Rod Woodhouse has again put the property on the market.
An auction will be held on June 22 if it is not sold before.
Woodhouse has already purchased a smaller property and expects there will be international interest for the stud he established with the late Ian Walsh in 1985.
"It's back on the market with Nutrien and they've also got agents in Singapore and Hong Kong," he said.
"I was hoping it would go to someone in the industry but it's not going.
"Now it can go to wherever as I'm over trying to help people.
"It is disappointing."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.