Ag College set for another long road trip

Ag College are preparing for another road trip after securing their first win of the season.
After heading down to Deniliquin on Saturday, Aggies scored the last 29 points of the clash to round out convincing winners.
The two teams traded early tries before the Wagga side were able to push clear to take a 36-7 win at Rotary Park.
Assistant coach Harry Cooper took over the coaching responsibilities for the unavailable Tom Lamond on Saturday.
He was pleased with how things unfolded after being put in charge of the side.
"We knew they were going to come out pretty strong in the first 20 minutes but we stuck to our structure and were able to get on top of them in the second half," Cooper said.
"It was good to get the chocolates in the end."
Cooper thought it was an improved effort after slipping to a 27-21 loss to Tumut to start their season.
Especially with the Drovers being a real unknown to start the season.
"We were able to run them around a bit more and played a bit of eyes up footy, picked a few gaps and hit a few holes with some of the backs," Cooper said.
"It was nice.
"It was a tough loss last week and we didn't know what to expect coming out to Deni but it was good to get the first win on the board.
"Hopefully it can set up the rest of the season."
Newcomer Harry Parnaby continues to impress after linking with the club this season while Sam Carwardine and Tom Heilman were also good performers.
Ag College will tackle an Albury outfit looking to hit back from a 45-20 loss to Waratahs.
The Steamers were big winners against CSU at Murrayfield in round one, but found it much tougher under lights at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
The two teams are level on six points to start the season, four behind Tumut, Wagga City and Waratahs.
After their good start to the season, which included a 77-3 win over an undermanned Griffith outfit, the Bulls are set for a bigger test when they take on the premiers at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
