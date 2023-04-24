Motorists are being urged to take caution when travelling along a busy highway after a two-car collision on Monday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the Hume Highway at Little Billabong about 4.20pm, following reports of a collision involving two vehicles.
The crash is believed to involve a car and a van, which has been forced onto its side.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics remained on the scene and it is yet to be reported if anyone involved in the crash was injured.
Emergency services are working to clear the vehicles from the road.
No lanes of the highway are listed as having been closed but motorists have been being told to take caution when travelling in the area.
