Car and van collide on Hume Highway near Little Billabong

By Taylor Dodge
Updated April 24 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 4:52pm
Emergency services are tending to those involved in a two-vehicle collision on the Hume Highway. Picture by LiveTraffic NSW
Motorists are being urged to take caution when travelling along a busy highway after a two-car collision on Monday afternoon.

