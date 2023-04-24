The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Athletes flock to Wagga for Academy Games

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated April 24 2023 - 6:39pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Cross receives a pass during Southern Sport Academy's game against Hunter Academy of Sport while Halle Clemente tries to intercept. Picture by Les Smith
Sophie Cross receives a pass during Southern Sport Academy's game against Hunter Academy of Sport while Halle Clemente tries to intercept. Picture by Les Smith

More than 1300 students have shown their skills over the weekend as the Southern Sport Academy hosted the 2023 Academy Games.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.