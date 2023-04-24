The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Marrar's Bryce Mann and The Rock-Yerong Creek's Scott Wolter can accept reprimands for their involvement in the ANZAC Challenge melee

MM
By Matt Malone
April 24 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Rock-Yerong Creek's Scott Wolter.
The Rock-Yerong Creek's Scott Wolter.

NEW Marrar recruit Bryce Mann and The Rock-Yerong Creek's Scott Wolter can accept a reprimand from Saturday's ANZAC Challenge melee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.