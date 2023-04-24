NEW Marrar recruit Bryce Mann and The Rock-Yerong Creek's Scott Wolter can accept a reprimand from Saturday's ANZAC Challenge melee.
Tensions hit boiling point at quarter time of Saturday's ANZAC Challenge at Langtry Oval when an all-in melee broke out after the quarter-time siren.
The umpires issued two reports, Mann and Wolter, for engaging in a melee.
The base suspension for both players is a one-game suspension but they can accept a reprimand with an early guilty plea.
That would mean Mann is free to face East Wagga-Kooringal at Gumly Oval on Saturday in what is a crunch game for Marrar after losing two of their first three games to start the year.
Wolter shall be free to take on Barellan at Victoria Park.
