Police are searching for a Ford Falcon that led officers on a pursuit near Culcairn

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated April 24 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 3:00pm
Police are looking for the driver of a Ford Falcon that led police on a pursuit near Culcairn.
Police are looking for the driver of a Ford Falcon that led police on a pursuit near Culcairn.

Police are on the hunt for the driver of a car which led officers on pursuit in the Riverina on Sunday night.

