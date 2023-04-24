Police are on the hunt for the driver of a car which led officers on pursuit in the Riverina on Sunday night.
About 11.30pm on Sunday officers attached to Murray River Police District attempted to stop a silver Ford Falcon, due to vehicle defects, on Back Henty Road at Culcairn.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said the driver of the vehicle allegedly failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated; however, it was terminated a short time later due to safety concerns.
Police are yet to track down the car or its driver and the incident remains under investigation.
As inquiries continue, police are appealing for anyone with information about the pursuit - or has any mobile phone or dashcam footage - to contact Murray River Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
