CSU's Kristina Griffin documents evolution of army medics in Australian Defence Force

Georgia Rossiter
Georgia Rossiter
April 25 2023 - 5:00am
CSU academic Kristina Griffin says research like hers can help better prepare people for conflict. Picture supplied
Army medics sent to conflict zones today struggle with the same moral dilemmas as stretcher bearers who served in World War I, according to new research by a university academic.

