Army medics sent to conflict zones today struggle with the same moral dilemmas as stretcher bearers who served in World War I, according to new research by a university academic.
Charles Sturt University (CSU) associate head of nursing Kristina Griffin published her PhD into the dual existence of medics in the army in November last year.
Inspired by conversations with medics during her time at Kapooka Military Base as nurse manager, she interviewed current serving medics and analysed letters and diary accounts of medics from WWI.
Dr Griffin found while there were significant differences between the experiences of Australian medics in WWI and now, the belief they cared for all those injured in conflict persisted.
"The stretcher bearers went to war with very little training... whereas now the current medics are highly trained," she said.
"But they cared for everyone - in World War I, the stretcher bearers looked after the enemy as well, if they needed to, and obviously that's the same today."
She said their conflicting roles as both a medic and soldier often contributed to "personal conflict", and compared to WWI, conflicts tended to continue long after medics come home from deployment.
"They're governed by the soldier institutional traditions but they're also governed by the nursing ethical standards," Dr Griffin said.
"Some of the current serving medics talk about how they've pivotal work caring for the wounded but the conflict they deployed to continues without resolution".
Dr Griffin said more research into personal experiences of those who are deployed overseas was essential to understanding how to help soldiers prepare for conflict, prepare to return home and cope emotionally with their experiences.
"World War I was quite different - the whole world stopped. When the soldiers came back, they went back to their lives that had sort of been put on hold," she said.
"Whereas current serving soldiers go overseas and the world continues."
