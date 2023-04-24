A Wagga mum has been left feeling angry after her daughter's new pushbike was taken from outside their home in broad daylight.
Mount Austin resident Latoya Crane was left wondering what she was possibly going to tell her daughter after her brand-new bike, along with a second bike and a scooter, was stolen from their backyard.
"My neighbour knocked on my door and informed me two boys had just stole my girls' bikes and scooter," she said.
"I said; 'what' - in disbelief and it took a few seconds to register."
Mrs Crane went through her CCTV footage, which captured two boys entering her backyard about 8.50am on Monday, via a side gate before taking off with the bikes and scooter.
Feeling frustrated, Mrs Crane posted the CCTV footage to Facebook and reported the incident to the police.
"Being that I was home with my kids [at the time of the incident] I was so furious," she said.
"It truly amazes me how people think they have the right to enter someone else's property and take things.
"My daughter only just got her new bike and had used it once."
Mrs Crane said police located one of the two boys a short time later and the bikes were returned to the home, but the situation has left her feeling annoyed.
"My middle daughter is now going to suffer from this for months, if not longer," she said.
Another stolen bike and scooter were also found dumped in Mount Austin on Monday morning - both belonging to different residents but ditched together in a bush.
The bike belonged to the daughter of resident Maddy Jean, who said they discovered the bike missing from their home on Friday afternoon.
"We had come home Friday afternoon at around 3.30," she said.
"Once we got home the two older kids wanted to go for a bike ride and my daughter noticed her bike was not in the same spot she had left it.
Initially, the family thought they had put the bike back in their shed and forgotten about it, but that wasn't the case.
"I was angry and upset and my daughter was really upset," Ms Jean said.
"We went for a walk hoping maybe we would find it but we couldn't see it.
"I received a Facebook message from a lady that had seen my post and she had seen a post that a bike had been dumped fitting the description of my daughter's bike so I contacted the lady and went and retrieved it."
The owner of the black and red scooter has not been located.
A spokesperson for the police said residents are urged to report all crimes to police and ensure items such as bikes and scooters are kept locked up.
Report crimes to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
