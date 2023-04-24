The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime

Mum's anger as bike pinched from Mount Austin backyard in broad daylight

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated April 24 2023 - 7:28pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Austin resident Latoya Crane had her stolen bikes and scooter returned after releasing footage of two boys seen entering her backyard on Monday. Picture supplied
Mount Austin resident Latoya Crane had her stolen bikes and scooter returned after releasing footage of two boys seen entering her backyard on Monday. Picture supplied

A Wagga mum has been left feeling angry after her daughter's new pushbike was taken from outside their home in broad daylight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.