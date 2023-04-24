Injuries strike as Wagga City takes narrow win

Wagga City scored a dramatic win to get off the mark this season but it's come at a cost.
A late try to Amy Daniel was just enough to get past CSU at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.
However they picked up a couple of serious injuries concerns in the 10-7 win.
Player numbers were already a worry for the Boiled Lollies, who are now looking to add some new faces to their ranks.
"We've got a bit of a player crisis as we don't have many," coach Rob Cleland said.
"It was a pretty tough game so we're happy to get the win."
There was little between the two teams in the first half with both struggling to make inroads.
However Sarah Deaner was able to get Wagga City over the line first.
CSU were quick to respond with a converted try to Dana Seward giving them a narrow lead.
After Deaner suffered a serious hip injury in the second half, which required further treatment by paramedics, there was little time left in the game.
But there was just enough for Daniel to come up with the winner.
Wagga City's depth will really be put to the test when they face Tumut on Saturday after Jess Simpson also picked up an elbow issue, which needs scans during the week, while Caitlin O'Loughlin badly injured her hamstring trying to stop Seward from scoring.
"I'm very happy with how the season has started but not so happy with the injuries," Cleland said.
"That's rugby unfortunately.
"I don't know where they (players) are going to come from but we definitely need a couple more."
Tumut will be looking to hit back after falling to a 54-5 loss to Griffith.
The Bulls made a triumphant return to the competition after getting the better of Ag College in round one but found things much harder at Jarrah Sportsground on Saturday.
Meanwhile Waratahs will play their first game of the season on Saturday when they head over to Griffith.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
