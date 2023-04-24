Letters: Anzac Day is a commemoration, not a celebration

The mounting of the catafalque, the prayers, the speeches and the Last Post and other solemn ceremonies are not indications of a celebration. Unfortunately, the solemnity has been overshadowed by those who see it as a day off work and a day to play two-up. The young men and women who have lost their lives (including by suicide) or have been wounded (physically and mentally) are to be commemorated not simply brushed off as a day to have a good time.