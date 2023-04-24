Letters: Anzac Day is a commemoration, not a celebration

With due respect to Colonel Tim Stone, Anzac Day (first held in 1916) is not a "celebration" ["City's march to commemorate Vietnam vets", The Weekend Advertiser April 22]. It is a commemoration held with all requisite solemnity to remember those that died in the service of our country.
When the first Anzac Day was held there was no reason to "celebrate". Australia and New Zealand had lost a huge number of our youth. The loved ones of those that were lost were in no mood to "celebrate".
The ceremonies that are now held continue, officially, as a commemoration for those that have died and those that have served in the military forces to protect our country.
The mounting of the catafalque, the prayers, the speeches and the Last Post and other solemn ceremonies are not indications of a celebration. Unfortunately, the solemnity has been overshadowed by those who see it as a day off work and a day to play two-up. The young men and women who have lost their lives (including by suicide) or have been wounded (physically and mentally) are to be commemorated not simply brushed off as a day to have a good time.
The last words of the "Ode" - "We will remember them" and invariably followed by "Lest we forget", are not words of celebration. Unfortunately, these words seem to be only lip service to those who see the day as a celebration.
READ MORE LETTERS:
Careful planning takes time and creates confidence and certainty about the future.
The need for a flood-free crossing the Murrumbidgee was first mooted in the 1950s. Wagga waited until 1974 for the NSW government to agree to build such a crossing.
RCAE moved to the north of the city in 1975, confident that a new crossing would go ahead. Estella then began to grow. Both had to wait until 1997 for the Gobba Bridge to be opened. This improved access led to the rapid expansion of the city to the north.
The city of Wagga Wagga is naturally divided by the Murrumbidgee River. It does not need a further north south division by a rail line and the Sturt Highway. If there is to be a bypass for road and rail around the city then it needs to be planned now. Such a bypass would have a significant influence on the way in which the city develops.
The simplest, least costly and least disruptive bypass solution would use a common road rail route that followed an existing transport corridor and used earthworks, wherever possible, rather than a more expensive viaduct crossing of the floodplain.
This was the solution for the successful Albury-Wodonga bypass opened in 2007 and planned many years before.
If this example were to be followed, such a bypass could be achieved in Wagga by a combined levee bank rail road route adjacent to Moorong Street leading to a new bridge parallel to the Gobba Bridge with the rail going on to Bomen and roads continuing as the Olympic Highway and rejoining the Sturt Highway.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.