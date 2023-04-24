The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, April 25

April 25 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters: Anzac Day is a commemoration, not a celebration
Letters: Anzac Day is a commemoration, not a celebration

ANZAC DAY A COMMEMORATION

With due respect to Colonel Tim Stone, Anzac Day (first held in 1916) is not a "celebration" ["City's march to commemorate Vietnam vets", The Weekend Advertiser April 22]. It is a commemoration held with all requisite solemnity to remember those that died in the service of our country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.