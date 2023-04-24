The Daily Advertiser
There is a solution to our growing inequality

By Ray Goodlass
April 24 2023 - 7:00pm
Research shows the percentage of national wealth controlled by rich Australians is soaring. Picture by Shutterstock
The widening wealth gap in Australia has been recognised by numerous studies. In this week's column I'll show how economic inequality is rising dramatically in Australia, and then show how there is a simple solution. That is, if the Labor federal government could only live up to its "historic mission of achieving a fairer redistribution of wealth," to quote columnist Malcolm Knox writing in the Sydney Morning Herald.

