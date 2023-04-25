Lowe pleased with first game in green

It's a new season in new colours for Kirsty Lowe and she's thoroughly enjoyed her first time on court with Coolamon.
After having a bye in round one, Hoppers opened their season this week with a 42-goal win over Leeton-Whitton at Nixon Park.
Lowe said she was pleased to get the season underway after a long build up and seeing other clubs return to play last week.
"It's good to get a few of those first game cobwebs out," Lowe said.
"It's been a bit of a build up, we've had Easter then we had the bye first round so it's been a long wait to get out there on the court with the girls."
Lowe said the side has merged well during their pre-season with plenty of new faces joining the playing group.
Bringing a handful of players with her to the club from CSU, she said the team is feeling comfortable with each other.
"We've got a few different girls come, a couple have come over from CSU so it was great to have that little bit of extra time to gel and get to know each other before we get out on court," she said.
"We all have amazing strengths and it's good to pull all that together to get that together."
Lowe felt the side played well in their first game, with plenty of positives coming from it.
With some bite in the sun she said the heat did impacted play slightly, with players wearing out earlier than usual.
Despite the heat Lowe said the side moved the ball well in their first run, and was pleased with the use of rolling substitutes, especially in the midcourt.
Heading to Coolamon in part to play alongside incoming coach Sarah Hooper, Lowe said it felt like the pair had never been apart.
"It's been great to get back in the same club as Hoops," she said.
"Playing with her again has been absolutely amazing, we always said we wanted to play again with each other and it's like time hasn't even gone.
"It felt right."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
