A Wagga newsagent who was recently robbed at gunpoint, and has been left shaken by multiple hold-ups in recent years, plans to close the doors on his business and move elsewhere amid fears of further torment.
Ashmont Newsagency and Post Office owner Himanshu Rawal was threatened with a firearm after an unknown male - wearing dark clothing and a face mask - entered his Tobruk Street store just before 7am on April 13.
The intruder fled with cash and cigarettes.
A police strike force has been set up to investigate the attack and track down the perpetrator, who yesterday remained at large.
The early-morning ordeal was the fourth armed robbery Mr Rawal has endured in his eight years running the business.
He has also been broken into three times.
"I don't feel safe here at the moment," Mr Rawal said.
"It's happened to me four times, and three break and enters. I have a bit of anxiety now. If I stay here it could happen again tomorrow."
Following the latest incident, Mr Rawal attempted to relocate his business to the Southcity Shopping Centre, but Australia Post licence obligations won't allow for such a move at this time.
The newsagent and postman has begun accumulating signatures through a petition in store and has called for the community's support to help get the move over the line.
"We have gotten over 500 signatures. We've had lots of support," Mr Rawal said.
"About 99 per cent of customers understand my situation and are willing to support me in moving to Southcity. I'm just crying.
"I've had customers who live across the road and it's more convenient for them for me to stay here but they have still signed the petition just for me."
A secondary online petition, created by a resident, has accumulated a further 320 signatures.
Ashmont resident Craig Price said the store's expected closure was sad news for the suburb.
"It's inconvenient for those who will now have to travel to access a post office and newsagency who don't have a licence," Mr Price said.
Resident Kaye Bryan said people without transport will have difficulty going elsewhere.
"I'm sad about the pain and suffering caused to the very nice people who run the shop," she said.
An Australia Post spokesperson said the safety of its team members was always a key priority.
"Australia Post is aware of the community's concern in the area and is supporting the Ashmont LPO licensee," they said.
Police said the investigation into the most recent armed robbery was ongoing.
You can sign the online petition at chng.it/gZFJTbf4BH, or via the paper version in store.
