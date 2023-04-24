The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Ashmont Newsagency and Post Office owner Himanshu Rawal calls for help to relocate

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
April 24 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Resident Kaye Bryan says she feels sad for the owners of the Ashmont Newsagency and Post Office for what they have had to endure. Picture by Madeline Begley
Resident Kaye Bryan says she feels sad for the owners of the Ashmont Newsagency and Post Office for what they have had to endure. Picture by Madeline Begley

A Wagga newsagent who was recently robbed at gunpoint, and has been left shaken by multiple hold-ups in recent years, plans to close the doors on his business and move elsewhere amid fears of further torment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.