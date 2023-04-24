Councillor may be able to advocate for better abortion services and for more courses to be offered at the Wagga's university should an updated advocacy plan be endorsed at Wednesday's council meeting.
A recent review of Wagga City Council's advocacy plan saw several key issues beyond the council's duties but still viewed as important added to the list.
Among them, increasing access to abortion services in Wagga and the Riverina, something Councillor Dan Hayes says is still a persistent problem in the region.
"Accessing either medical or surgical abortions is still difficult," Cr Hayes said.
"We're hearing stories from women that they have to travel to get it or they have to find a secret list [of doctors prepared to help]."
The Murrumbidgee Local Health District does offer medical terminations of pregnancies, but critics say it is not being publicised enough.
The draft plan also proposes more advocacy around the growth of Charles Sturt University's Wagga campus, which suffered course cuts during the pandemic.
"If you study in a regional area, there is a 70 per cent you will end up living and working in a regional location," Wagga mayor Dallas Tout said.
"We may lose from our communities because they don't offer the courses anymore."
Cr Tout also said he wanted council to support community education programs as legislation criminalising coercive control comes into play.
"I want people to be aware of what's happening in the coercive control area because its something that needs to be urgently acted upon," he said.
"It's about working really closely with police as they undertake their understanding of the legislation and once that's solidified we need to tie in some community education."
Advocating for more permanent medical specialists in Wagga, goals to collaborate with providers to deliver more social and affordable housing, and other projects like the Gobbagombalin Bridge Duplication.
"These aren't local council matters but using the ability to advocate for these is what it's about," Cr Hayes said.
The new advocacy plan will be available on council's website should the draft be endorsed at Wednesday's meeting.
