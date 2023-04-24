The Daily Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League

Wanderers flourish in the new competition with perfect season start

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated April 24 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elvein Ibrahim during Wagga City Wanderers win over South Canberra on Sunday. Picture by Suzie Lyons
Elvein Ibrahim during Wagga City Wanderers win over South Canberra on Sunday. Picture by Suzie Lyons

Wagga City Wanderers have continued their flawless start to the season earning wins in both their first and second grade women's matches on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.