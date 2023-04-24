KOORINGAL Stud have landed their second coup within a week with exciting stallion Merchant Navy set to join their roster for the 2023 season.
A son of champion sire Fastnet Rock, Merchant Navy was an unbeaten juvenile that went on to become a dual group-one winning three-year-old.
Merchant Navy won the group one Coolmore Stud Classic (1200m) at Flemington before going overseas to win the time-honoured group one Diamond Jubilee (1200m) at Royal Ascot.
Kooringal Stud's Angus Lamont is thrilled to welcome Merchant Navy after the stallion spent the last five years at Coolmore.
"We are extremely fortunate to have secured a stallion of Merchant Navy's calibre," Lamont said.
"He highlighted how classy he was in winning the group one Coolmore Stud Classic at Flemington and then he went overseas to beat the best they had there."
Merchant Navy will stand at a fee of $13,200, significantly reduced from his his 2022 fee of $27,500, which is expected to allow more breeders the opportunity to send a mare to the stallion.
Merchant Navy's relocation to Kooringal comes just after his speedy filly Steel City burst on to the two-year-old scene.
Steel City led throughout to claim the group two Magic Night Stakes in March. Merchant Navy is also the sire of the stakes placed Royal Merchant and Drisana.
He has produced 26 individual winners in the last 12 months ranging from sprinters to middle-distance types, including five two-year-old winners.
""He is developing an impressive record at stud and reports are there are better things on the horizon," Lamont said.
Merchant Navy started on 10 occasions for seven wins, two placings and more than $2 million in prizemoney.
He is the son of two-time champion Australian sire Fastnet Rock, out of group-three winning Snippets mare Legally Bay.
"You don't get many better families," Lamont said.
Merchant Navy is the second dual group-one winner standing at Kooringal, joining Prized Icon.
The pair will complement new acquisition Finance Tycoon, Sandbar and The Brothers War on the Kooringal roster.
