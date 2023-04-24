Improved Tigers looking to build into season

Gundagai are far from pushing the panic button after slipping to a second straight loss to start their premiership defence.
After being on the end of a 44-16 thrashing by Kangaroos to start the season, co-coach Blake Dunn thought there was a lot of improvement despite the 34-26 loss to Albury at Anzac Park on Saturday.
While disappointed not to get the win, which saw the Thunder extend their unbeaten run against the Tigers to seven games over the past six years, the improvements from round one were pleasing.
"It was much better from us compared to the week prior," Dunn said.
"The areas we wanted to improve in we certainly did.
"I think they scored four tries on the last tackle, one from one of our drop balls attacking the line and it's hard to win when you get that many tries scored on you in those situations.
"But overall I was fairly happy as you can't ask for more than getting better in the areas we wanted to but it's obviously still disappointing not to win the game."
Albury took a 12-10 lead into half-time but the Thunder scored four of the next five tries to set up their win.
Two late tries cut the margin back to eight points.
Dunn thought the side scored enough points to win the game but their defence is something he still wants to see improve despite fixing some of the issues highlighted in the loss to Kangaroos.
"Our intent in defence, our line speed and inside pressure were much better," Dunn said.
"A lot of our defensive efforts were remarkably better than the week prior but we still have plenty to work on though."
Gundagai will have the chance to do just that with the general bye this weekend before they head to Nixon Park to tackle Temora on May 6.
Gundagai have lost plenty of experience from the team that went through last season undefeated but Riverina forward Royce Tout will be back from his overseas holiday for the clash with the Dragons while Joe Bromage should also return after missing the loss to Albury with a badly corked thigh.
"We know the type of footy we need to be successful, we are a fair way away from that at the moment, but we've got a mix of blokes where we have some real quality there and some blokes who are learning footy as they go being fairly new into grade," Dunn said.
"We will get Royce back next game and hopefully Joe Bromage will be fine as well.
"I think that will stiffen us up as well."
Temora have taken wins over Junee and Tumut to start their campaign.
After playing finals for the first time in over a decade last season, Dunn knows they will be another big test.
"They are going well and obviously made some big improvements last year," he said.
"Josh (McCrone) has had them playing really well, they play for each other and we really need to compete well to do well against them."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
