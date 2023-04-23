Kangaroos fail to respond well enough to slow start

After flying out of the blocks last week on their way to a big win over Gundagai, Kangaroos captain-coach Nathan Rose was left to rue his side's start.
After going try-for-try to start the game the clash at Alfred Oval, Young kicked out to a 24-10 lead.
While Rose never felt out of the contest it proved hard to claw back.
"It's easy to look back now but our start to the game probably cost us the game," Rose said.
"There were a couple of little things when we weren't completing the set and just inviting them down.
"They scored three tries off the back of penalties or an error so we need to fix that up going forward as the better teams make you pay for it."
Kangaroos got back within two points twice in the second half but couldn't find one last blow.
Rose thought a number of injuries in the lead up and during the game didn't help them make it two wins in a row to start the season.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
