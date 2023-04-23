The Daily Advertiser
Kangaroos fail to respond well enough to slow start

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated April 23 2023 - 8:43pm, first published 8:30pm
Noa Fotu losses the ball under pressure from Zane Bijorac on Sunday.
After flying out of the blocks last week on their way to a big win over Gundagai, Kangaroos captain-coach Nathan Rose was left to rue his side's start.

