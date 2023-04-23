A strengthened Tolland have made their mark in the first round of the Pascoe Cup with a 3-1 win over premiers Leeton United.
Under the guidance of new coach Daniel Okot the Wolves earned a solid win in a fiery match.
With five yellow cards and plenty of strong personalities on the field, Okot said the game was as heated as he had anticipated it would be.
"We knew it wasn't going to be a walk in the park so we decided to come out with intensity and the game plan we've been playing all pre-season," Okot said.
"It was a pretty heated game, which was expected, but I told the boys to keep their heads.
"There were a few yellow cards to both teams, there is some characters in both sides that always clash but we kept disciplined for the most part and got the result."
Key signing Max Lysaght impressed in his first in-season game back in the Wolves strip.
Appointed co-captain alongside Nick Tsipiras, Lysaght was a clear head on field.
"He was amazing, as expected," Okot said.
"He's composed on the ball and got around the boys. The boys got around him and he bring some intensity into the game, and the boys just feed off it."
Also impressive was Jacob Ochieng, who Okot said was a defenders nightmare on the field.
"He put his body on the line today, he's battered and bruised but he scored a goal as well, and was really a menace on the pitch," he said.
"Every time he had the ball, he was always a threat, he pretty much and two players marking him but he pushed through and was a real warrior on the pitch.
"On the whole, the whole team was solid as well, Leeton have the Gardner brothers, all three of them, we pacified them today, everyone did a really good job."
Heading straight into a bye next week, Okot plans to use the coming fortnight to work on issues identified in their play during the game.
Priding himself on being open and receptive with his players, he's hoping to iron out any kinks in their game.
"I like that we got one of the hardest games out of the way," Okot said.
"It's looking good so if we're able to iron some things out as well, we'll be extra ready for the hard teams."
Leeton coach Ethan Murphy said he had no expectations for the game last week.
With a fresh-faced side he said his aim was to be competitive against the bolstered Tolland.
Across the region there were some big margins with goals coming in from all angles.
South Wagga defeated Cootamundra on the road and Lake Albert handed their host's Tumut a massive loss.
It was a closer game in Young though Hanwood were able to lock in a win over the Lions.
