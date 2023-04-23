The Daily Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League

Heated game ends with Tolland win

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated April 23 2023 - 7:27pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton's Eric Gardner takes control of the ball during Leeton United's 3-1 loss to Tolland on Sunday afternoon. Picture by Liam Warren
Leeton's Eric Gardner takes control of the ball during Leeton United's 3-1 loss to Tolland on Sunday afternoon. Picture by Liam Warren

A strengthened Tolland have made their mark in the first round of the Pascoe Cup with a 3-1 win over premiers Leeton United.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.