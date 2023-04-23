MOIRA Council is offering counselling and its condolences to the families of five people who died in a triple vehicle crash last week.
Cobram driver Debbie Markey, 62, and her four passengers from Asia died on Thursday afternoon when their Nissan Navara was hit by a milk tanker along the Murray Valley Highway near Strathmerton.
The calamity was allegedly sparked by a Mercedes, coming from a road to the south, striking the Navara, putting it in the path of the truck.
Council's administrator John Tanner and acting chief executive Joshua Lewis said "our whole community is affected deeply by this tragedy" with all those who died having worked at Cobram's JBS abattoir.
"We will provide whatever assistance we can to help the families and relatives cope with its effects on their lives," Mr Tanner said.
"I extend this in particular to the families of Ms Debbie Markey and those who have flown in from overseas, as well as to the people at JBS Australia abattoirs and Booth Transport and its driver who was involved in the collision.
"Their lives have been changed forever."
Mr Lewis said the council would be pushing for improvements to the highway.
"A corridor plan for the Murray Valley Highway with a strong focus on safety along its entire route across Moira would be an important initiative," he said.
Former Moira Shire mayor Libro Mustica said the crash had left his community devastated.
"It's tragic, five people lost at an intersection," Mr Mustica said.
"It's devastating for our community."
Mr Mustica's wife Mackie runs Oasis Caravan Park and she had been approached by Ms Markey three times last week about accommodation for seasonal workers at Cobram's JBS abattoir.
"What I'm hearing is that she tried to assist a lot of seasonal workers, so she was doing her part," Mr Mustica said.
He said a lack of accommodation was a major issue in the area with demand from fruit pickers as well as meat workers.
Ms Markey's son, Daniel, said she was a "very proud mum" and "fun, energetic person".
"Her life has not been easy but she really found her purpose looking after these foreign nationals," he stated.
"She had time for everyone."
Mercedes driver Christopher Dylan Joannides, 29, of Melbourne, has been charged with five counts of dangerous driving causing death.
He was bailed by a Shepparton magistrate on Friday with a condition that he not drive a motor vehicle.
