ROCKET Tiger cemented his spot in Thursday week's $200,000 Wagga Town Plate (1200m) with a big victory in the prelude at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Sunday.
Rocket Tiger ($2.80) broke through for his first victory since December 2020 as he scored a runaway win in the $40,000 Wagga Town Plate Prelude (1200m).
It was an emotional victory for connections as Rocket Tiger returned to his best in what has been a rollercoaster ride since the 2021 Golden Slipper.
Restricted to just six starts since that day due to injury, Rocket Tiger silenced the doubters with a three and a quarter length romp.
The four-year-old has given Wagga trainer Scott Spackman a lot of sleepless nights during his short career and he was overcome by emotion as Rocket Tiger put a space in his rivals over the final 100 metres.
"It is pretty special. I've got to compose myself here," Spackman said.
"It's been hard work, mate. It's been hard work. For him to come back today and do that, we're there now. End of story.
"I can't think Noel, Scotty, Maria, all of the Penfolds, for trusting me."
Spackman was rapt with the performance.
"He just jog trotted didn't he?" he said.
"On the corner it was just a matter of, c'mon mate, just let go for me and he did. It was awesome."
Spackman and owner Noel Penfold combined to win the 2018 Wagga Town Plate Prelude with Rocket Tiger's half sister, Takookacod. She went on to run sixth in the feature.
Penfold was glad to see Rocket Tiger back somewhere near his best.
"It's fantastic. It's been a long ride and a lot of things have gone wrong but we stuck with him and stuck with Scotty in trying to get him back to what he was and today's a big step towards that I reckon," Penfold said.
"We've had Shaun (Guymer) riding and Shaun has been really good. He likes the horse and wants to ride the horse and talks to you after and gives you his opinion. We're actually rapt with Shaun, it's great.
"Talking to Shaun, he still wobbled up the straight. If he ever gets that wobble out of him and behaves himself he's going to be pretty good again.
"It's very satisfying."
Magnetic ($3.00) boxed on for third, while Spackman also had the third placegetter, Crowned Empress ($51), who he was also rapt with.
Meantime, Canberra stayer Toretto ($4.00) booked his place in the $200,000 listed Wagga Gold Cup (2000m) with victory in the prelude on Sunday.
A top ride by Nick Heywood saving plenty of ground along the inside proved the difference as Toretto took out the $45,000 Finance Tycoon Murrumbidgee Cup (1800m).
It was a good day for Wagga trainers with Spackman also taking out the Kooringal Stud 2YO Maiden Handicap (1200m) with Underpants ($31). Josh Richards was in the saddle.
Graham Byatt also enjoyed success, taking out the John Clark Showcase Maiden Handicap (1000m) with Allaboutroy ($3.50), who was ridden by Molly Bourke.
Mick Travers finished a good day for the locals when Mathrin ($10) returned to winning form with victory in the Sandbar Queen of the South Prelude Benchmark 58 Handicap (1300m).
Heywood and Danny Beasley both enjoyed winning doubles.
