Marrar too good for The Rock, young Coleambally side get much needed confidence boost

Fitness was put to the test in a seesawing game in the heat between Coleambally and Charles Sturt University on Saturday.
After two weeks off due to Easter and a bye, Coleambally returned to court fighting in their 39-34 win.
Coach Jemma Pound said she was pleased with how her young side held up in what she's called a rebuilding year for the club.
"It was quite close, the scoreline did seesaw a little bit, it did dip down a little bit in the third quarter but we managed to keep the lead which was nice," she said.
"It would have been a bit better to have a bit more of a buffer with the scoreline but we ended up getting away with the win."
After losing five of last year's A grade side heading into the 2023 season, Pound said her team is young and still developing.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Stepping into A grade for the first time this weekend, 15-year-old Hannah Pound was voted players player for an impressive debut.
The defender picked balls from the air with ease and settled well into the top level environment.
"She did a really awesome job for her first game up in A grade," Pound said.
"She was only in under 15s last year, she had her first game of the season and she did really well."
Pleased with the talent in her young team, Pound is excited for what is ahead. Happy with their pressure on the ball and fitness in the sun, Pound has good feelings about the team.
"We've had a lot of young ones that have to step up to the plate, there's Lauren and I who are a bit older but the rest are 17-year-olds," Pound said.
"I was really proud of them, they stayed composed and we were able to get away with the win, and it's always tough to beat CSU.
"It's great for a confidence booster coming back after having three weeks off to get the win on the board and have a little bit of confidence moving forward, especially for the young ones, give them the confidence that we can do it, and we can win moving forward."
With two warm games under their belt Pound is hoping for some cooler, cloudier days as the Blues buckle down into their season.
Around the courts Marrar secured a 50-goal win over The Rock-Yerong Creek at Langrty Oval in their annual ANZAC Day clash.
The Bombers walked away from the court with wins in all four netball grades.
Temora and North Wagga both continued their undefeated starts to the season downing East Wagga and Northern Jets respectively.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.