He was a brilliant yet practically unknown cricketer whose stunning feat on the field has never been matched.
Hailing from the Riverina, Norman Callaway displayed such outstanding potential as a youthful cricketer that his family moved to Sydney when he was 16 to enable him to fulfil his destiny.
Yet, like so many of those who enlisted to fight for their country, his life - and remarkable potential - was cut short on the battle field.
Callaway's story is included in a new book about Australia's lost generation of WWI, featuring a collection of interwoven stories of unknown cricketers, doctors and farmers, extraordinary identities who fought and died, and families and friends with tales of the home front.
In this edited extract from 'Life So Full of Promise' (released this week ahead of Anzac Day), award-winning biographer Ross McMullin describes a record-breaking exploit by the 18-year-old prodigy.
Callaway, born at Hay in 1896, was selected to make his first-class debut for NSW at the Sydney Cricket Ground in February, 1915 under the captaincy of Charlie Macartney, the hard-hitting champion known as the "Governor-General".
Queensland, batting first, was dismissed for 137, but the home side began poorly in reply and found themselves 3/17:
So much for Callaway's expectations about a stint of leisurely watching.
He had to get ready in a rush for the most significant innings he had ever played, and he would be facing a bowler full of confidence and rhythm - and still fresh - after castling three top-order batsmen inside three overs.
Hardly ideal for anyone, let alone an 18-year-old debutant.
At least he had avoided a long wait with the pads on, which could leave some batsmen stewing with nerves.
He left the dressing-room and its aroma of tobacco smoke, linseed oil and preserved sweat, and strode towards the oval.
His spikes scraped audibly as he made his way up the steps to the downwards slope of the cycle track that surrounded the SCG.
He clattered across the track, proceeded onto the soft tread of the turfed surface, and joined Frank Farrar in the middle.
Callaway took guard and surveyed the field. The Queenslanders were upbeat, exuding more confidence than he felt.
With three seasoned batsmen rapidly removed, they now had a pairing distinctly inexperienced at first-class level, and were anticipating another breakthrough.
Callaway negotiated his first ball safely, and managed to steer the next into a gap; he had avoided the dreaded zero, and they scampered back for two.
He was studying the bowling carefully - the home side's position demanded caution.
The first task in repairing the innings was to see off the main threat. After Jack McAndrew had bowled six overs, John McLaren decided to give the wicket-taker a rest and have a bowl at that end himself.
It proved a good move when his fifth delivery dismissed Farrar.
NSW was vulnerable again at 4/58, and it could have become even worse as the new batsman, Macartney, was dropped first ball.
Macartney was unusually sedate after his reprieve, and a phase of consolidation developed.
McAndrew came back for his second spell.
Macartney moved soundly through the twenties with uncharacteristic restraint.
Callaway had been keeping the scorers busy, but he became similarly measured as he approached his half-century. He hit the second ball of McAndrew's 11th over for four to reach his fifty. Its successor received the same treatment.
The shackles were broken.
He felt in command, and sensed a momentum lifting him to a higher gear.
Even McAndrew was no longer threatening, and there were runs to be had.
Callaway felt capable of reproducing the kind of forceful verve he had shown in his last two grade matches.
Macartney, who had seen the most recent precedent, gave his blessing: "You go right ahead, I'll keep my end up", said the Governor-General.
The upshot was a brilliant flurry that lived long in the memory of those fortunate to see it.
Callaway proceeded to unleash a barrage of dashing strokes. His driving was captivating - on-drives, off-drives and through or over cover.
If the bowlers dropped short in response, he rocked back and square-cut past point.
His acceleration was so swift that he raced from 48 to 85 in only six overs while Macartney scored three singles.
Another productive over propelled him into the nineties, and they ran two to bring him to 97.
He then danced down to Barstow and unfurled a magnificent straight drive that smashed into the pickets.
Macartney came down the pitch, grinning, to shake his hand.
It was a remarkable feat.
He was the youngest batsman to score a debut hundred for New South Wales (a record he was to retain for almost a century).
His first 50 had taken 67 minutes, which was good going, especially considering he'd started at 3/17. The second 50 had come in less than half that time - 27 minutes.
Such rapid run-making was extraordinary, but onlookers were even more enthralled by the way he made them.
It was thrilling to watch him thrive not through agricultural slogging aided by plentiful luck, but as a result of a series of authentic, breathtaking, glorious strokes.
His high grip of the bat enabled him to drive with a full, free swing and expansive follow-through that was exhilarating.
And it was not yet over.
Callaway kept hitting boundaries. He began to slow down, though, towards the close.
Macartney reached his 50 - which took longer than his partner's century - and soon afterwards it was stumps.
NSW had recovered to 4/228.
Callaway walked off to a fervent ovation. He had scored 125, and the Governor-General was on 57.
They had put on 170 runs in only two hours, and Callaway had made almost two-thirds of them.
The next day Callaway carried his score to 207 before he was dismissed. Spectators were enthralled, and pundits waxed lyrical about his assured future as a Test champion.
But it proved to be his only innings at first-class level, as he died at the Western Front in 1917.
He retains a unique place in cricket's international heritage, as no one else has scored a double-century in his only first-class innings or come close to his career average of 207.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.