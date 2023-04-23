The Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) is mourning the loss of Jerilderie trainer Phil Sweeney.
Sweeney passed away on Saturday morning at Shepparton Hospital, aged 66, after a battle with cancer.
Sweeney had a long involvement in the racing industry, firstly as a jockey and then as a trainer.
He was apprenticed to his brother Ken and went on to enjoy a successful career in the saddle.
Sweeney then went on to work for his brother Ken for more than 30 years, where he was responsible for setting up his Melbourne stable at Flemington and remained there for 12 years.
He then returned to Jerilderie and took out a trainer's licence in his own right in the mid 2000s. He went on to train 238 winners, his last being Bezazzalled at the Carrathool Cup meeting in February, where he enjoyed a winning treble.
Sweet Emily was a horse that Sweeney enjoyed great success with, winning three races at Moonee Valley and even holding the 1000m track record for a period.
Neverstandingstill was a mare he was enjoying great success with at the moment as he prepared her for a city win at Sandown last September.
Sweeney was also master to a number of apprentice jockeys. Most notably group one-winner Tyler Schiller, while Caine Stuart was currently with him.
Sweeney was renowned as a straight-shooter with many in the industry taking to social media on Sunday to pay tribute to the Jerilderie horseman.
"So sad. Too young. Known Phil since 1984. Good horseman and good bloke. Just too young. RIP," Richard Freedman wrote.
"You always knew where you stood with Phil, got a couple of decent sprays early & plenty of good chats later. RIP mate," Mitch Beer wrote.
Sweeney is survived by his daughters Brooke and Sally, both former jockeys, and his siblings Ken, Ian, Judy and Maureen.
