Jerilderie trainer Phil Sweeney passes away, aged 66

By Matt Malone
April 23 2023 - 2:30pm
Jerilderie trainer Phil Sweeney (left) passed away on Saturday.
The Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) is mourning the loss of Jerilderie trainer Phil Sweeney.

