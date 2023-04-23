The Daily Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League

Wanderers get second win on the road

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
April 23 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maxwell Prest celebrates Jake Ploenges' goal during the Wanderers Australia Cup game in March. Picture by Madeline Begley
Maxwell Prest celebrates Jake Ploenges' goal during the Wanderers Australia Cup game in March. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga City Wanderers have secured back-to-back wins, finishing 4-1 over Canberra Juventus on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.