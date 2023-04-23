Wanderers get second win on the road

Wagga City Wanderers have secured back-to-back wins, finishing 4-1 over Canberra Juventus on Saturday.
With Juventus promoted into the Capital Premier League this season, Wanderers coach Ross Morgan said he wasn't sure what to expect from them ahead of the game.
After referees determined the scheduled pitch was not up to scratch, the game was relocated to a synthetic turf.
Morgan said his side adjusted well to the switch mentally though it took about 40 minutes for them to adjust once the game started.
"It's a nice set up there so everyone was happy with it," Morgan said.
"The bounce of the ball's a bit different, the first touch it affects you, the first 40 minutes it took us to ease our way back into the artificial pitch.
"Once we started hitting feet rather than the ball rolling away like it does on those pitches, the second half we really kept the ball well."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Juventus scored the first goal of the game, getting the ball in the net in the tenth minute, however good pressure from Wanderers kept them on their toes for the remainder of the game.
Kyle Yeates, Tyler Allen, and Jake Ploenges made their way back into the side this week, with the latter scoring in the 71st minute.
Maxwell Prest was awarded man of the match for an outstanding effort in his first game in the starting 11.
"Max started, played himself into the team from the way he's been performing off the bench and in training," Morgan said.
Prest finished with a goal and assist, while Morris Kadzola scored twice.
Ploenges came into the game off the bench just after half time, and was unlucky not to score early Morgan said, finishing with a goal and an assist.
Samson Lucas also had a standout game for Morgan, who said
Morgan said there's still plenty of room for improvement within the team, with opportunities to score missed throughout the game.
With the side having a slow start this week but coming out firing early last week, Morgan said travelling to and from Canberra is having an impact on the opening of their games.
"The travel I think, slow start this week, quick start last week, it just takes us a while to get into it," he said.
The Wanderers under 23 side's game was postponed due to the field condition.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.