Albury still proves to be Gundagai's bogey team

Albury moved past a week of drama to add to their strong record against Gundagai.
The Thunder have not been beaten by the Tigers since 2017 and the trend continued at Anzac Park on Saturday.
With coach Justin Carney on the sidelines after his six-game ban, Albury backed up their win over Tumut to start the season with a 34-26 victory.
The two teams traded tries in the first half before the Thunder crossed for four of the next five to create a winning margin.
President Herb Stratton was pleased to keep up their positive start.
"It was a good game, a bit scrappy in places, but they played well," Stratton said.
"The coach was very pleased."
An early double to Ty Fletcher handed Albury a 10-6 lead before Jack Elphick crossed to ensure the premiers led by two points at the break.
However the Thunder crossed twice in the first seven minutes of the second stanza and while Tristan Eldridge got one back for the Tigers they couldn't reel in their rivals.
Instead tries to Keanau Wighton and Jeremy Wiscombe had Albury out by 34-16 lead before Jack and Mathew Lyons crossed in the final seven minutes to reduce the margin.
"They stuck to the game plan and he (Carney) kept saying 'work at it, work at it, work at it'," Stratton said.
"The whole club is on a buzz and it's a great feeling. Everything is positive and that's what I love about it."
Stratton was pleased with how they moved on from a week full of off-field distractions to pick up another two points.
"We just wanted to put it behind us as we had a big week against Gundagai and they come out and did that," he said.
"It hasn't been mentioned for three days and that's how positive the club is. I said we had to put it behind us and move forward and that's what we did."
It adds to the slow start to their premiership defence for the new-look Tigers being beaten 44-16 by Kangaroos in round one.
Things won't get any easier when they face Temora, who have won both their games so far this season, when the competition resumes after next weekend's general bye.
Meanwhile Albury will be looking to extend their perfect start when they host Young at Greenfield Park on May 6.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
