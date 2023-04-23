Undermanned Blues fall away in heat

Tumut are banking on some reinforcements to help turn around their slow start to the season.
The Blues shaped as the team to beat this season after little player turnover from their side that were beaten in the preliminary final last season along with a couple of quality recruits.
However things haven't gone to plan so far with losses to Albury and Temora to start the season.
With five-eighth Jacob Toppin and second rower Adam Pearce suspended following the fiery clash on the border, and with four others unavailable, co-coach Lachlan Bristow thought a lack of depth really hurt the side in the 27-16 loss at Twickenham on Saturday.
"We just rang out of gas," Bristow said.
"We're missing a lot of troops at the moment, we're missing six first graders, and reggies only had 13 so we had to throw reggies in that had played a full game.
"It's just one of those weeks with a lot of people away and a lot of people injured.
"Considering that the effort was half there but we just did some really silly things. Our fifth tackle options were just horrendous and I don't know if we were that fatigued we weren't thinking straight."
READ MORE
In warm conditions on their resurfaced home turf, it wasn't until co-coach Zac Masters picked up an ankle injury, to go with the shoulder issue he suffered last week, that the Blues made their first interchange.
It meant a number of their big forward pack struggled to get through the minutes.
Tumut only trailed by two points at half-time but conceded the next three to see the game slip away.
However Bristow didn't think they had another choice.
"We weren't going to start a reserve grader who had just played a full game of reserves so it was just the hand we were dealt this week," he said.
"I thought a couple of people's efforts were really good but a lot of people really let me down."
Bristow is hoping to have some more troops on board after the general bye.
Toppin will be back from suspension to take on Junee at Twickenham on May 7 with fullback Mitch Ivill also set to return from an overseas holiday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.