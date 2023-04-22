Coolamon has started their season in winning fashion after claiming a 82-point win against Leeton-Whitton.
After a slow start the Hoppers soon kicked into gear and eventually ran out winners 19.10 (124) to 6.6 (42).
Coolamon coach Jake Barrett was pleased with the performance of his side and their ability to get the game back onto their terms after trailing the Crows at the first break.
"I think we obviously started a bit slow there," Barrett said.
"I think Leeton did what they did last week to Ganmain and made it a real contest and their pressure was pretty good.
"It's real credit to Leeton and early on they really brought it, but we definitely let ourselves down with just our fundamentals early on.
"But our boys did really well in the end and played the way we wanted to play after that first quarter."
Tim Oosterhoff had a enjoyable first outing at Kindra Park and finished the afternoon with seven goals.
Barrett was pleased with 'Rooster's' performance and was glad that he was able to have an impact up forward.
"He did well and I think we expected that from Rooster," he said.
"He was always going to be a big presence down there and do that sort of stuff, but at the same time it's not all about the kicking goals.
"I think if he keeps providing that contest like he does and has those second and third efforts that's what is going to be big for us.
"He's just got to keep doing that and I think it's not always going to happen for him because there's going to be some quality opposition come over the next couple of weeks.
"But he should be happy with that performance and it's a real credit to himself and he always puts himself in the right positions."
Allister Clarke was another solid performer for the Hoppers and Barrett was pleased with the effort from his assistant coach.
"Al Clarke off the halfback was good," he said.
"He probably said himself that he was a bit rusty in that first quarter, but once he got going he was really good.
"Even though Al was superb with his skills off half back, I think Zac Oliver and Chase Grintell just in terms of four quarter effort were very solid for us today.
"Shae Darcy played a lot as a small forward today and early on Max Hillier, Jerry Maslin, Nick Pleming and BJ Glyde were very solid and kept us in the game especially when things weren't going our way."
With a big game awaiting next weekend against Turvey Park, Barrett admitted his side would need to come out with a full four quarter performance against the Bulldogs.
"We have just got to take it week by week and Turvey will be very up and about and good on them as they've come out and won two really good games straight up," he said.
"They'll be confident so we have just got to make sure we bring it next week and start from that first quarter, because hopefully it's going to be a great game and a great contest.
"Hopefully two good teams can bring it right to the end."
The news isn't all positive for the Hoppers however with Barrett potentially set to miss the clash with a calf injury.
"I could be out for a few weeks, I'm not sure yet," he said.
"It's a bit disappointing, but I did my calf there at the start of that second quarter and I'm not sure what's going to happen there."
