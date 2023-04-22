NORTHERN Jets piled on 12 goals to two after half-time to record a 78-point win over North Wagga on Saturday.
The Jets produced a nine-goal final term to continue North Wagga's tough start to the season, winning 19.14 (128) to 7.8 (50) at Ariah Park Sportsground.
The Saints showed promising signs when they enjoyed a five-goal second term to close within 14 points at the main break.
But the Jets upped the ante in the second half and blew things right out in the final term.
"We had an ordinary first half, we were lazy and just not concentrating, they beat us on the spread and we couldn't kick straight," Northern Jets coach Jack Harper said.
"We started to play a bit more of the Jets style after that.
"I don't know what we did in the first half, we were probably just a bit complacent, it was a bit frustrating."
Tom Alexander, Jack Fisher, Josh Avis, Jerry Lucas and Chris Bell were among the Jets' best. Bell kicked another four goals.
Luke Mauger, Matt Thomas and Tom Nejman were three to impress in defeat for North Wagga.
Full-time
Northern Jets 3.2 7.7 10.12 19.14 (128)
North Wagga Saints 0.4 5.5 6.6 7.8 (50)
GOALS: Northern Jets: C.Bell 4, J.Harper 3, J.Fisher 3, H.Gaynor 2, J.Avis 2, J.Parkinson 2, M.Haddrill 1, J.Lucas 1, T.Heath 1; North Wagga Saints: L.Mauger 2, L.McGowan 2, T.Cooper 1, J.Thompson 1, Z.whyte 1
BEST: Northern Jets: J.Fisher, J.Avis, H.Gaynor, S.Fisher, C.Bell, T.Alexander; North Wagga Saints: J.Thompson, T.Nejman, I.Crouch, L.Hart, M.Thomas, L.Mauger.
